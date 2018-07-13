CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: National Ice Cream Day, Elevation Burger, Bastille Day celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE ELEVATION BURGER

Until 10pm on July 13th, Elevation Burger wants you to try their latest creation for free! The new Fry Shake Bowl features an entire milkshake inside of a large bowl and is topped with an order of french fries. Head to the Willow Grove or Collegeville locations and get your free bowl!

FREE ICE CREAM

- Sunday, July 15th, is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, Dippin' Dots will be giving away a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window, so check with your local store

- PetSmart is also offering free dog safe ice cream for the pups at stores with PetsHotel facilities

FREE BASTILLE DAY EVENT

June 14th is the final Bastille Day Festival at Eastern State Penitentiary and once again, they will send 2,000 Tastykakes raining down on crowds. It's called the Farewell Tour because this is the 24th and final year of this popular Bastille Day event. There's also tons of free family fun on tap! For a full rundown of the day's events, CLICK HERE.

FREE BARRE CLASSES

The Bar Method is offering free barre classes every Tuesday this summer at their Rittenhouse location. You must sign up for your class in advance - to register, CLICK HERE.

BUILD-A-BEAR FREE COUPON

After Thursday's failed Pay Your Age promotion and frenzy at Build-A-Bear, a lot of customers left disappointed (along with a range of other emotions). To smooth things over, the company is now offering everyone a $15 coupon to use towards your purchase when you make your own furry friend.

To get the $15, you must sign up for their Bonus Club by Sunday, July 15th and then use the coupon by August 31st.

