IKEA magazine ad doubles as a pregnancy test

The Swedish furniture and home retail company is running an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test, offering a lower price on a crib to those who find out they need one.
The ad is running in the Swedish magazine Amelia, according to Adweek. The agency who developed the ad, Akestam Holst, told Adweek that the technology in the ad is similar to pregnancy tests, but that "Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics."