RECALL

Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Pink toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

HUDSON, Ohio (WPVI) --
More than half a million toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 140 reports of the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug-n-Secure toddler swings' plastic seats breaking. There have been 39 injuries to children, including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

The CPSC said around 540,000 of the toddler swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other retailers from November 2009 through May 20014 for around $25.

The recalled swings have a pink t-shaped restraint in front and are suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10", "11", "12" or "13", it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

You can contact Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Little-Tikes-Recalls-Toddler-Swings
Related Topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecalltoddleru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Nissan recalls Altima; door may open if window down
2 million patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled
IKEA recalls 33K beach chairs due to fingertip amputation injuries
More recall
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports compares best mattresses
You've got t-shirt: Urban Outfitters selling $45 AOL shirt
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
What's the Deal: Subscription service hacks
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Police: Love triangle led to murder in Northampton County
Philly police officers going above, beyond to 'protect and serve'
8-year-old fatally shot after crash
Can DNA test help you get in better shape?
Show More
Owner of popular pizza chain sentenced in tax fraud case
Victim rescued after falling down ravine in Bryn Mawr
Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found after Pa. crash
Man critical after hit-and-run in Kensington, driver sought
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos