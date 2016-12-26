Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
10am UPDATE- Post-holiday shopping rush; AccuWeather
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SHOPPING
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1673322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoppers are heading back to the stores, bringing unwanted gifts with them! (WPVI)
WPVI
Monday, December 26, 2016 07:36AM
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Shoppers are heading back to the stores, bringing unwanted gifts with them!
Annie McCormick reports from outside a Walmart store in South Philadelphia.
Related Topics:
shopping
philadelphia news
holiday shopping
South Philadelphia
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SHOPPING
VIDEO: Last minute shoppers checking off Christmas list
VIDEO: People looking for that last-minute gift are packing local malls
Freebie Friday: Coffee, Christmas Day reenactment, Amazon shipping
Last-minute holiday shoppers fill area stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
10am UPDATE- Post-holiday shopping rush; AccuWeather
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Russia: Crashed jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Allentown
Show More
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River
Christmas Day fire heavily damages Glen Mills home
Passerby calls 911 to report Willow Grove fire
Fire erupts at home under construction in Upper Darby
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Freezing Drizzle Advisory
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia