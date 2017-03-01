SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Best things to buy in March

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's a brand new month and while March is typically a little bit of a lamb when it comes to sales, our friends at Deal News says there are things you can save on. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a brand new month and while March is typically a little bit of a lamb when it comes to sales, our friends at Deal News says there are things you can save on.

With Valentine's Day in the rear view, overstock chocolate hits deep discounts.

Deal News says look for up to 50% off high end chocolate like Ghirardelli.

March is also National Frozen Food month and the big names in the freezer aisle are slashing prices at grocery stores across the country.

This is the month to stock up on the staples.

Also hitting deep discounts this month: Cold-Weather Clothing. Anything from coats to sweaters to ski gear - Deal News says grab it before it's gone and get up to 75% off.

To that end, we are sort of in between seasons, and so high end fashion sales get ramped up.

March is also the month for discounted suitcases ahead of your spring break and summer getaways.

There are, however, some things it will pay to wait for.

Deal News says Android and Windows Phones new models are expected to come out in late March, so you will have to wait for that for the current models to get slashed.

------
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealshopping
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Little Tikes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
Consumer Reports compares best mattresses
You've got t-shirt: Urban Outfitters selling $45 AOL shirt
2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard
More Shopping
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Reward grows to $69K in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday then cooler temps
Yupping: Yoga meets cupping in new combo class
Show More
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake
NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse
More News
Top Video
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole
More Video