What's the Deal: Best things to buy in March

It's a brand new month and while March is typically a little bit of a lamb when it comes to sales, our friends at Deal News says there are things you can save on.With Valentine's Day in the rear view, overstock chocolate hits deep discounts.Deal News says look for up to 50% off high end chocolate like Ghirardelli.March is also National Frozen Food month and the big names in the freezer aisle are slashing prices at grocery stores across the country.This is the month to stock up on the staples.Also hitting deep discounts this month: Cold-Weather Clothing. Anything from coats to sweaters to ski gear - Deal News says grab it before it's gone and get up to 75% off.To that end, we are sort of in between seasons, and so high end fashion sales get ramped up.March is also the month for discounted suitcases ahead of your spring break and summer getaways.There are, however, some things it will pay to wait for.Deal News says Android and Windows Phones new models are expected to come out in late March, so you will have to wait for that for the current models to get slashed.