What's the Deal: Crafting the perfect DIY Super Bowl party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The countdown is on to the big game and as we get ready to cheer on the Eagles, we're helping you throw the ultimate super bowl bash that bleeds green - but not the cash kind!
Our friends at AC Moore laid out a DIY playbook for us that shows off your Eagles pride but is inexpensive and easy!
The craftologists say you don't even have to be a seasoned pro to score an Instagram worthy party touchdown.
"Even if you are a beginner or never crafted a thing in your life, this is very easy to do," said craftologist, Kathryn Messinger.
Watch the full story above for some crafty ideas for your Super Bowl party this weekend!
And if you have a color printer at home, don't forget to print your very own 6abc underdog mask! All you need is a popsicle stick and some glue.
To download your printable mask, CLICK HERE.
