What's the Deal: Dollar store do's and don'ts

Even though every item is a $1 or less at dollar stores, that doesn't mean it's a good deal.Money Talks News breaks down what you should always - and never - get at a dollar store.Let's start with the deals:They say the biggest savings come by way of greeting cards and party supplies with savings of up to 70% off.And don't forget the Mylar and foil balloons, they sell for at least five times more everywhere else.Add to that gift bags, boxes and wrapping paper, especially around the holidays, when you need more of it.Seasonal decor for every holiday is always a steal, especially since they are only displayed for a little while.Here's one that surprised us: reading glasses. They say the ones you find at dollar stores are just as good as the ones you find anywhere else.Among other deals: dishware, glasses, mugs, vases and decorative bowls.Now, here's what NOT to buy.Money Talks News says they feel there are quality and safety concerns with things like cords and electrical devices, toys, kitchen knives and batteries.And when it comes to value, there are things you can get for less at a drug store or supermarket like shampoo, beauty products and canned goods.