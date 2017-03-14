SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Dollar store do's and don'ts

EMBED </>More News Videos

What's the Deal at the dollar store. (WPVI)

By
Even though every item is a $1 or less at dollar stores, that doesn't mean it's a good deal.

Money Talks News breaks down what you should always - and never - get at a dollar store.

Let's start with the deals:

They say the biggest savings come by way of greeting cards and party supplies with savings of up to 70% off.

And don't forget the Mylar and foil balloons, they sell for at least five times more everywhere else.

Add to that gift bags, boxes and wrapping paper, especially around the holidays, when you need more of it.

Seasonal decor for every holiday is always a steal, especially since they are only displayed for a little while.

Here's one that surprised us: reading glasses. They say the ones you find at dollar stores are just as good as the ones you find anywhere else.

Among other deals: dishware, glasses, mugs, vases and decorative bowls.

Now, here's what NOT to buy.

Money Talks News says they feel there are quality and safety concerns with things like cords and electrical devices, toys, kitchen knives and batteries.

And when it comes to value, there are things you can get for less at a drug store or supermarket like shampoo, beauty products and canned goods.

------
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
St. Patrick's Day savings and deals
What's the Deal: Just Between Friends consignment sale
What's the Deal: Avoiding the pink tax
Girlie glue helps parents accessorize to distinguish baby's gender
More Shopping
Top Stories
Convoy leads toddler to heart transplant during Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Show More
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Mom abandons toddler at California supermarket, police say
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
More Video