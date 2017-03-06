What's the Deal: Tackling spring cleaning with kids

'Tis the season for spring cleaning, but tackling the kids' stuff is perhaps the most daunting challenge of all.So you know I am with you 100%. In solidarity, I'm sharing an overhead photo of our "living room" around the holidays as we struggled to find a spot for the Christmas tree in our toy maze.And here's Priscilla "helping" as we set out to de-clutter and find our way out of this mess together. This was futile.So Popsugar rounded up the best tips for surviving spring cleaning when you have kids.Many 6abc viewers shared the same scene in so many homes - the overflowing bins of things the kids haven't touched in months.They say the first question is this: Will having your kids there help or hurt your process?Popsugar says kids under 5 get way more attached and are more emotional when you start tossing their stuff. The older kids are more logical and can help you whittle down.Here's how you tackle it: they have 5 piles, but I'm adding one more to that list.The piles include: Keep, toss, pass down, store somewhere, donate and my addition - consign.They say this is not the time to hoard and I love the plan of action.If a product is stained or broken, trash it. Also, only save pass down items if there's someone to pass down to.For the stuff you are keeping - if repairs need to be made do it now. And they say sometimes you do need to buy new storage options like smaller, see-through boxes so your kids can actually see what's inside.Finally, for every new toy or item of clothing that comes into the house, another has to go out.------