SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Unclaimed Eagles items and memorabilia

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Umclaimed Eagles items and memorabilia - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
If you're looking for special Eagles memorabilia in advance of Super Bowl LII, look no farther than the state of Pennsylvania.

There is some really cool stuff and right now that is being held by the State Treasury in the form of unclaimed property.

And now, the state is looking to reunite all of this memorabilia with its rightful owners. All you have to do to see if it belongs to you is go online or call a toll-free number.

"Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property waiting for them in our vault, including some amazing Eagles gear," said Pennsylvania treasurer, Joe Torsella.

The Pennsylvania Treasury receives hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every year.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset that's gone unclaimed for a period of time and includes the contents of safety deposit boxes, uncashed checks, and more.

So what kind of Eagles gear is just waiting to be claimed?

"Here's a ticket stub from Game 1 of preseason in 2009, the Eagles vs. the Patriots," said Torsella.

Other Birds items being held as unclaimed property include trading cards, posters, and window decals with a vintage-style Eagles logo.

For 85 years, fans have collected, cherished, and passed down Eagles memorabilia so you want to make sure you claim what belongs to your family.

The PA Treasury returned more than $254 million in unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians in 2017.

To see if you have unclaimed property, you can do an online search or call 1-800-222-2046.

ONLINE:

https://patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealsuper bowl 52Philadelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Items you should stop overspending on
Consumer Reports: Tips for optimizing your TV viewing experience
Consumer Reports tests best mattresses
What's the Deal: Avoiding Super Bowl ticket scams
More Shopping
Top Stories
Driver shot, killed by off-duty officer in South Philadelphia ID'd
Man questioned after mother, daughter killed in NE Philly
Sex assault suspect captured on surveillance video
Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News
Emotional Foles says he wants his daughter 'to be proud of her daddy'
Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday
AccuWeather: Light Snow, Windy Today
Pa. high court to hear appeal of Philly sweetened drink tax
Show More
Suspect in custody after standoff in Bethlehem Twp.
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Ex-aide who sexually assaulted Chesco student found dead in prison
FCC: Hawaii worker sent false missile alert thinking it was real
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News
Suspect in custody after standoff in Bethlehem Twp.
Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday
More Video