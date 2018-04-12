Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia

Suspects shoot at police in Southwest Phila.

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A suspect is still on the run and another is in custody after shots were fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say just before 11 p.m. Wednesday 12th district police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 69th Street and Buist Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two men walking eastbound on the 6800 block of Buist.

Those two males ran off with officers close behind.

Police say one of them turned around and fired at the officers who were fully uniformed and were in marked vehicles.

Assisting officers later arrested one of the suspects along the 6800 block of Elmwood Avenue.

"The officers who were fired upon positively identified the 23-year-old suspect as the male who did fire several shots at them on the highway," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say officers did not fire back and were not injured.

Not long after this incident, police were notified about a shooting victim in the 2500 block of South 69th Street.

The victim was a 29-year-old victim found inside of a home with wounds to his face and arm.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police recovered two handguns at the victim's home.

An investigation is ongoing.

