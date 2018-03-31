U.S. & WORLD

Shuttle bus catches fire at London airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Shuttle bus catches fire at London airport. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

LONDON (WPVI) --
A shocking sight for passengers at an airport in London.

Cell phone video shows what looked like a wall of fire right outside the doors to the terminals.

The scary situation was a shuttle bus engulfed in flames.

The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky and forced Stansted Airport officials to cancel flights last night.

All airport operations are back to normal Saturday morning.

Officials say an electrical issue sparked the fire, and no one was hurt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtravellondonairport newsfirebus
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Loose monkey draws curious crowds in South Florida
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Instruments stolen from E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren
Museum of Selfies to open in California
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video