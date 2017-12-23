Small fire forces evacuations at Springfield Mall in Delco

Officials are investigating a small fire that caused big problems for shoppers at the Springfield Mall Saturday.It started before 3:30 p.m. at the Sbarro Restaurant inside the mall in the 1200 block of Baltimore Pike in Springfield Township, Delaware County.According to the Springfield Fire Company, the fire started in the pizza oven in the kitchen, and was quickly extinguished. But the heavy smoke caused the mall to be evacuated.Five companies responded to the scene, and fans were brought in to clear out the smoke.The mall was closed for about 30 minutes and hundreds of shoppers waited patiently for the mall to reopen.And it was back to business as usual with no injuries reported.------