Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire

Authorities say smoke alarms helped save the lives of an elderly couple in Glassboro, New Jersey.The alarms went off around 3 a.m. Sunday in their home on the 100 block of Georgetown Road.They managed to get out safely.Another person, who is not a resident of the home, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.There's no word yet on how that person was injured.Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.------