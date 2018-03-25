Smoke alarms alert elderly couple to NJ fire

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --Authorities say smoke alarms helped save the lives of an elderly couple in Glassboro, New Jersey.
The alarms went off around 3 a.m. Sunday in their home on the 100 block of Georgetown Road.
They managed to get out safely.
Another person, who is not a resident of the home, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
There's no word yet on how that person was injured.
Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.
