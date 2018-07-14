U.S. & WORLD

2 Georgia officers on leave after using coin toss app to decide woman's fate

2 Georgia officers on leave after using coin toss to decide woman's fate. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

Two Georgia police officers are on leave after they used a coin toss app to decide a woman's fate.

The officers put Sarah Webb into the back of a squad car in April for speeding.

What she didn't realize at the time, was the officers decided to flip a coin to decide whether to arrest her or let her go.

The officers' body cameras were activated, and captured the entire encounter.

All of the charges against Webb have been dropped and there's an internal affairs investigation underway.

