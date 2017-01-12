SOCIETY

6abc Dunkin Donuts Holiday Food Drive a huge success
The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Holiday Food Drive continued its tradition of success this year on behalf of people in need. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The 6abc Dunkin Donuts Holiday Food Drive continued its tradition of success this year on behalf of people in need.

As always, we have 6abc viewers to thank.

A check for $156,000 was presented to Philabundance Thursday, the result of proceeds generated by Dunkin Donuts, 6abc's title partner in the annual food drive.

Dunkin Donuts raised the money through a portion of Thanksgiving Day sales of coffee and their Roast Hunger rewards program held during the holiday season.

"Any time they redeemed a special hot coffee offer that we had for them, the franchisees donated 50 cents for every redemption," said Dunkin Donuts spokeswoman Jessica Weissman.

"A lot of this donation comes from the fact that people are consuming Dunkin product and putting that toward this donation," said Philabundance Executive Director Glenn Bergman.

Philabundance is a year-round organization that helps 90,000 people a week. Last year they distributed 23 million pounds of food.

Bergman said this year's donation will help several of the organization's programs, including a non-profit grocery store in Chester, Pa. and a job-training program in North Philadelphia at a shelter.

6abc is proud to hold an annual telethon and work with various organizations like the Boy Scouts during our Thanksgiving Day parade. Each year the food drive strives to help more.

"We keep telling the story, because it never ends," said 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica. "When there's a big food drive, it's not over with. There are still people who need food the next month and the next month. So we keep talking about it, we keep telling the story. And then the viewers and the people in the community respond."

On top of that major check, Dunkin Donuts was also able to donate a large amount of coffee with the help of their franchisees.
