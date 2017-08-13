6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

6abc Loves the Arts: Fun on the Parkway

EMBED </>More Videos

6abc Loves the Arts: Fun on the Parkway. David Murphy reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 13, 2017. (WPVI)

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway is Philadelphia's Museum Row, and this summer there are special things to do all up and down the grand cultural boulevard.

This is the fifth summer of fun at Eakins Oval and this year it's dubbed Oval Plus.

"It is bigger and better than ever," says Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation. "There's free mini golf. There's free music, free dancing, free activities every hour of the day, movie nights, concert series, you know, dance lessons; there's so much happening here."

The theme is "What's Your Parkway?" with three colorful open air rooms inviting visitors to explore the city's arts, culture, and diversity.

"My favorite, favorite part about the Oval this year is the conversation room," says Jamie Gauthier, Acting Executive Director at the Fairmount Park Conservancy. "We've created this space where people can tell us where they are coming from and what neighborhoods they're originating from."

"Whether you're 4 or 94, come on out to the Oval; there's something for you," says Ott Lovell.

At the Franklin Institute, you can unlock secret codes and solve challenges in their all-new escape rooms.

"This is one of the largest and most technologically advanced escape rooms there are," boasts Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute.

One is a "Survivor" meets "Gilligan's Island" theme. The other is an intergalactic space theme described as "a Sci-Fi dream come true," said Elisabeth Garson, Owner of Steel Isle Productions, creators of the escape rooms.

And from now through Labor Day, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is helping children bring out their inner animal and artist at the free Art Splash with a different theme each week.

"This week, inspired by our theme of climb," says The Philadelphia Museum of Art's Liz Yohlin Baill.

This year's Art Splash is inspired by Wild, the Art Museum's newest exhibition from world-renowned wildlife photographer Michael Nichols.

"We're making amazing paperscapes, which are really paper collages using all kinds of different papers and shapes of papers to create their own wild immersive environment," explains Yohlin Baill, who says there are special kid's tours of the Wild exhibition as well, "and their imagination is immediately sparked and they want to know what else there is for them to do."

6abc Loves the Arts: Philly Art Museum enters the Wild
The museum is taking a walk on the wild side with wildlife photographer Michael Nichols.

THE OVAL
2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 607-3477
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FRANKLIN INSTITUTE & INTERGALACTIC ESCAPE ROOMS
271 North 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
$28/ticket, separate from museum admission
ESCAPE ROOMS

THE PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART: WILD EXHIBITION & ART SPLASH
Main Building
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
MUSEUM EXHIBITIONS | ART SPLASH
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society6abc Loves the ArtsartsocietyCommunity Calendarfamilymuseumsben franklin parkwayCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
6abc Love the Arts: Mann Center's Summer Concert Series
FYI Philly: Six fresh ways to enjoy Philly outdoors
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
FYI Loves the Arts: The Urban Riders
6abc Loves the Arts: Barnes Foundation Urban Riders
6abc Loves the Arts: Philly Art Museum enters the Wild
One night special performance of 'La La Land' coming to Mann
More 6abc Loves the Arts
SOCIETY
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
Couple takes mermaid-themed engagement pictures
VIDEO: Philly cop shows off his dance moves at jazz fest
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
More Society
Top Stories
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
Shooting victim runs to North Phila. Little Caesars shop
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid
One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia
Show More
Rally against dune project scheduled in Margate
Experts find flaw in credit card chip security
Man's body recovered from Woodbury Lake
Fire damages Strawberry Mansion store
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
More News
Top Video
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
More Video