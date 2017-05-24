SOCIETY

A lasting legacy in Camden

Cooper University Health is honoring the legacy of its late CEO and his wife (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Cooper University Health is honoring the legacy of its late CEO and his wife.

Three Cooper Plaza is now the Sheridan Pavilion, named after John and Joyce Sheridan.

Governor Chris Christie was at the ceremony in Camden, along with current hospital leaders, and dozens of family members.

The Sheridans were found dead in their home in 2014.

Investigators say she was murdered but his cause of death is still undetermined.

Cooper's board says John Sheridan left a lasting impact at the hospital.
