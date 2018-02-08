SOCIETY

A Parade of a Lifetime

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An enormous crowd packed Broad Street and cheered the team that finally brought home the Lombardi Trophy.

From the steps of the University of the Arts, we saw a sea of green on what was mostly a young and friendly crowd.

They were loud and enthusiastic, shouting fight songs and chants for the team we can call champions.

My favorite comment was from a man who puffed up his chest and said that people have been asking him his whole life "When's the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl?" This time the answer is simply, "Sunday".

Many fans say they've hardly slept since. They woke up at the crack of down to navigate packed trains and closed roads, but say it was all worth it to cheer the bus-loads of players and former players as they took their victory lap down Broad Street.

The confetti cannons fired and several players got out to shake the hands of their faithful fans.

Several people told me their thoughts are with their loved ones who cheered on the Eagles but passed on before they ever saw their team win a Super Bowl.

This parade was a lifetime in the making, but so worth the wait.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysuper bowl 52eagles parade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News