A tree to remember

A New Jersey trooper, killed in the line of duty was honored in his hometown.Trooper Sean Cullen's fiance and two small children attended the dedication ceremony in Cinnaminson.A tree was planted outside the post office and a plaque was placed next to it.Cullen's fiance and family members fought back tears as they thanked the organizers.Aryn McCormick expressed her loss "while our hearts our forever broken the outpouring of love and support is nothing short of amazing. I look forward to the years to come and showing our son how special their dad really was."Thank you so much for the outpouring of support that we've had. The people of Cinnaminson have been fantastic."Trooper Cullen was responding to a car fire on Interstate 295 last year, when another car hit him.He died before his youngest son was born.