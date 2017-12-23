SOCIETY

Antioch students prove Christmas spirit to classmate whose game system was stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

A Scrooge nearly ruined Christmas for an Antioch High School 10th grader by stealing his Nintendo 3DS game system. Sean Hawkins is not just a gamer he is planning his future around video gaming. (KGO-TV)

By
ANTIOCH, Calif. --
A Scrooge nearly ruined Christmas for an Antioch High School 10th grader by stealing his Nintendo 3DS game system. Sean Hawkins is not just a gamer he is planning his future around video gaming. But, this Christmas story has a happy ending thanks to the generosity of classmates and teachers.

High school is rarely picture-perfect. But the right friends, in the right situation, can restore your faith in people. Meet 10th grader Shawn Hawkins. He said, "I want to work at Nintendo when I grow up."

That's why his Nintendo 3DS is more than just a toy, it's a beacon to his future. And why it hit Shawn so hard when it was stolen from school during gym class earlier this month. He told ABC-7 News, "My backpack was too big, so I couldn't put it inside my locker. So I just put it near my locker."

He was devastated when it was stolen. He even wrote a note on the school's community whiteboard begging for its return. Now, this story could have ended right there, if not for a couple of caring friends. One of them is 11th grader Shawna Cantiliano. "He's a sweet kid and he doesn't do anything wrong to anyone. And it's really bad for him," she said.

So friends Shawna and Piper Stowe secretly began collecting money from students and faculty to buy him a new one. A dollar here, $5 there -- persevering, even when the mean kids spoke out, according to Shawna. "I told a couple of people I was raising money and they were like oh that kid who got his DS stolen, that's funny, I said, 'That's not funny.'"

Piper even took cellphone video of the emotional day they presented Shawn with a new DS.

She said, " I think we need to learn to appreciate these moments more and to induce them more."

Antioch High Principal Louie Rocha told us it was a win-win and a positive example: "Shawn, I think, found out that people care about and are looking out for him. And for Shawna and Piper, I think the rewards of giving were pretty special as well."

It was also a truly teachable moment, and you didn't even have to be a teacher.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodchildrenchristmas giftchristmastheftvideo gamenintendostudentshigh school
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Dummy Christmas decoration prompts 911 calls from concerned neighbors
5-year-old boy calls 911 to stop the Grinch from ruining Christmas
Santa de-ices plane at Portland, Maine airport
Young boy collects 500 toys for children in hospital
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino
Small fire forces evacuations at Springfield Mall in Delco
Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia
Bethlehem shooting: Shelter in place lifted after 9 hours; suspect dead
Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police
Driver ejected, killed in Gloucester Township crash
Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park
18-year-old shot and killed in Chester
Show More
St. Patrick's Church in Norristown celebrates Las Posadas
FBI: Man wanted to attack San Francisco's Pier 39 on holiday
California wildfire now largest in state history
1 person dead in crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after dispute, gunfire in SW Phila.
More News
Top Video
Small fire forces evacuations at Springfield Mall in Delco
Water main break affects homes, businesses in Northern Liberties
Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia
Preview of Eagles Christmas game against Raiders
More Video