Barbeque Grilling Safety

The grill was hot and filled with burgers, ribs, salmon and vegetables Friday morning in Fairmount.What makes a delicious meal also came with an important message.Philadelphia Fire commissioner Adam Thiel teamed up with Mick Houston from Jack's Firehouse restaurant to talk about barbeque safety.Thiel says grills cause almost 9,000 house fires a year.He says it's important to clean the grate before you use it and remember to keep children and pets at least three feet from the flames.