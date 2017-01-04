SOCIETY

Georgia boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
EMBED </>More News Videos

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair. (WPVI)

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.

10-year-old Tyler Boone wanted to help his friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, who lost her hair because of the hair loss disorder, Alopecia.

So Tyler helped to make her a wig and didn't care at all that he's been mistaken for a girl himself these past two years.

"I am cutting my hair for Gabby, I want to make her happy," he said.

Tyler grew 12 inches of hair, with Gabby doing the honors of finally cutting it.

Gabby got a brand new wig courtesy of her dear friend, and Tyler got a whole new look of his own.
Related Topics:
societyhairchildrenbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Phil Martelli goes back to school
1-year-old boy uses 'the force' to open doors
Ezekiel's March
New year, new leaders
More Society
Top Stories
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Show More
State ordered to provide Abu-Jamal with hepatitis C treatment
All clear given at Cherry Hill school after threat
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
More News
Top Video
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
More Video