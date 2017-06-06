SOCIETY

Calls for 'Fearless Girl' statue to be permanent on Wall Street

Women leaders and groups in New York City want the "Fearless Girl" statue to remain on Wall Street. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
There are new calls for the City of New York to make the "Fearless Girl" statue permanent.

According to a report from WABC-TV, New York City women leaders and groups want "Fearless Girl" to remain on Wall Street.

They also announced plans to support "another" statue to be built at the future women's museum in Washington, DC.

Many believe the statue that sits alongside Wall Street's "Charging Bull" stands for women's equality.
The bull's sculptor has said that violates his legal rights and he wants the girl removed.


