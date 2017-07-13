DISTRACTION

Problems only left-handed people understand

EMBED </>More Videos

Spiral notebooks and three-ring binders... ouch. (ABC)

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.

Tweet your own lefty problems with the Left Handers' Day hashtag: #lefthandersday

Do you have any more left-handed problems to share? Let us know in the comments below.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydistractionback to schoolschoolu.s. & worldsocietybuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoeducation
Load Comments
DISTRACTION
PHOTOS: Happy Birthday Prince George!
Happy Daiquiri Day! Grab the rum and try this!
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
9-year-old raises nearly $1,400 to buy bullet-proof vest for SF police dogs
More distraction
SOCIETY
Arlington County PD show off their synchronized swim moves
Two New Jersey wedding venues close unexpectedly
Matt O'Donnell on the drums at Musikfest!
Driver claims paint project on Walt Whitman damaged car
More Society
Top Stories
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
Rally against dune project scheduled in Margate
AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid
Man's body recovered from Woodbury Lake
Show More
Person of interest in custody in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale
Young man killed in Delaware County crash
Elderly man injured after truck crashes in Wilmington
More News
Top Video
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
More Video