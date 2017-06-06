Celebrating a century

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --Action News was honored to be invited to a special birthday party Tuesday.
This is Regina, from Lower Merion Township.
She is an Action News viewer and recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
Regina is originally from Austria.
She left her home to escape the rise of the Nazi's and made the journey to america by herself.
She credits her longevity to eating healthy, vegetarian organic foods.
Regina received an official happy birthday notice from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf at her party.