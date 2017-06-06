SOCIETY

Celebrating a century

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy 100th birthday to Regina of Lower Merion (WPVI)

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News was honored to be invited to a special birthday party Tuesday.

This is Regina, from Lower Merion Township.

She is an Action News viewer and recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Regina is originally from Austria.

She left her home to escape the rise of the Nazi's and made the journey to america by herself.

She credits her longevity to eating healthy, vegetarian organic foods.

Regina received an official happy birthday notice from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf at her party.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitypennsylvania newsLower Merion Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
"I stand with Alex.org"
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery
Student entrepreneurship & technology program
More Society
Top Stories
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
'I was frozen:' Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
5 Pennsbury students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure
Show More
Police: Girl abducted in NE Philadelphia, later released
Prosecutors: Men used Instagram for $50K con
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
More News
Top Video
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
More Video