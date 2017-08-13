RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico (WPVI) --A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.
Eric Martinez popped the question in a beautiful sun-drenched dry cave, but then also arranged an immediate underwater photo shoot by del Sol Photography in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
His wife-to-be Cammy Rynae Cuoco, wore a mermaid outfit to complete the fairytale.
She says her favorite princess is Ariel from the Little Mermaid and she always wanted to have a prince Eric of her very own.
Their photographer said they used a ring pop for the engagement ring pictures so it would be visible under water.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps