SOCIETY

Delco 'Marshmallow Man' catches food from Ben Franklin Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

They say we all have a unique gift, and one Delaware County man has a real talent... for catching food in his mouth. Watch the report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
They say we all have a unique gift, and one Delaware County man has a real talent... for catching food in his mouth.

Mike Regan can catch food that's hurled at him from distances near and far -- very far!

In fact, he and his friends filmed a stunt in which Regan catches a marshmallow thrown from the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Regan is part of a three-man food crew. Rob is the "thrower," Anthony is the camera guy and Mike is the receiver of treats from a range of distances.

He discovered this gift at the freshman lunch table at Monsignor Bonner High School.

Friends would throw candy at his face and he would catch it in his mouth every time.

Fast forward ten years and he's entering nationally televised competitions.

Dubbed "The Marshmallow Man," the Glenolden, Delaware County native is now an internet darling, waiting below bridges for treats, including Tastykakes.

And he says the skill is not merely in the catching, but the throwing.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfoodviralpennsylvania newsphiladelphia newsbuzzworthyGlenolden BoroughCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman receives invoice after ignoring date
Pa. boy, 4, summoned for jury duty
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
More Society
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Neighbors outraged by the shooting of a toddler in SW Philly
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
Man charged in radio show host's killing pleads not guilty
Liberian rebel commander living in Delco sentenced to 30 years
Show More
3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ
Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray
Barricade situation in South Philadelphia ends with 2 arrests
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
No criminal charges in Prince's accidental overdose death
More News