Dozens of people are sharing their love of Body Art under one roof at the Jersey Shore.The eighth annual Tattoo Beach Bash kicked off Friday at the Wildwoods Convention Center.The Action Cam was there as some visitors picked up some new ink.More than 300 artists from all over the world traveled to be there.Host Carl Blasphemy, the event's organizers say it's gotten bigger ever year. "tattooing is now coming into the living room. People are seeing it as every day people getting tattooed, you, myself, doctors, nurses, it's not just the villains and bad guys in the movies"The tattoo convention will be open until 11 pm, and again from 11 to 11 Saturday.It closes at 8pm on Sunday.