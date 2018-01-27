SOCIETY

Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans

Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles fans flying high. Go Birds!

Hundreds waited, some for hours to give some love to #31 Jalen Mills as he arrived.

Jansen Herder of Northeast Philadelphia said, "It's so exciting. We see them on TV. Admire them on TV. To meet them in person is amazing."

At Forman Mills in the Northeast, fans lined out the door.

Their spirit through the roof.

Mandy Rodriguez of Northeast Philadelphia said, "My nerves are jumpy. I'm ready. Saint Nick is back. He's going to take us where he'll take us."

"Just can't wait. I believe we're going to take it. I believe we're going to take it," said Raul Neris of Northeast Philadelphia.

"Definitely confident. 31-21 Final score. All day every day," added Lou Neris of Northeast Philadelphia.

JP McHenry of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I'm very excited. I can't wait. This is my first ever Super Bowl watching the Eagles." Really? "Didn't remember them in 2004? I wasn't alive then."

As Green Goblin signed autographs his loyal look-alike fans offered their sage advice.

"Win the Super Bowl."

"Wish him luck. Hope he gets lots of interceptions."

"I want him to pick on Brady 10 times."

Jalen Mills, Eagles Cornerback offers his reassurance.

"Team is more focused than ever right now. More focused than ever," he said.

At the Models in Clifton Heights, Bird pride is also soaring. Lane Johnson, Eagles Offensive Tackle was there to soak it in.

"I see a lot of excitement. To see how excited people are. It's thrilling especially to see people passionate about something I am too," he said.

Perhaps few are as passionate as Patty Costanzo of Port Richmond, who is among the crowd to see Nelson Agholor in Port Richmond.

"It's been years. I worked for Eagles for 5 years. I quit 4 years ago because I thought I gave them bad luck. To see this is unbelievable," she said.

The dreams of a city could be just nine days away.

It's a good time to be in Philadelphia.

We asked is this like a dream come true for you? "It will once we win. Once we win," said Costanzo.
