FUN STUFF

Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar and 'Coco' get Peeps treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

The Peepopotamus is just one of the entries in this year's Peep Show featuring 150 works of art crafted out of the sugary Easter treat. (Carroll County Arts Council PEEPshow)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. --
Fiona the hippo has finally made it: she's been crafted out of Peeps.

A Fiona sculpture, dubbed the Peepopotamus, is just one of the entries in this year's PEEPshow, an annual event sponsored by the Carroll County Arts Council in Maryland that features more than 150 dioramas, mosaics and sculptures crafted mostly out of the sugary Easter treat.

In addition to Fiona the Peepopotamus by Gail Garvey, this year's lineup of iconic characters also includes Peeper (Peter) Rabbit, "Coco"-inspired Hector: Day of the Peep, the Very Hungry Caterpeeper from the children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and a Krusty the Clown from "The Simpsons."

For those who can't visit the show in person, there's also an online contest through April 10 where viewers around the world can vote for their favorite Peeps creation. Each vote costs $1, and proceeds support the arts council. The five creators whose Peeps masterpieces win the most votes is honored with an official Peeps prize pack.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfun stuffeastercandyfoodbuzzworthyartu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMaryland
FUN STUFF
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
What Mercury retrograde really means
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
More fun stuff
SOCIETY
Police search for missing 15-year-old from Clementon
Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Museum of Selfies to open in California
More Society
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
Arrest made after man found tied up, shot near Hamilton Twp.
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video