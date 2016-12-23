A former heroin and methamphetamine addict is hoping her story can help others struggling with drugs.Dejah Hall shared a very personal experience on Facebook that is getting the attention of many across the internet. Hall posted photos on Dec. 6 showing what she looked like when she was addicted to drugs, and another photo showing what she currently looks like.The day she posted the photos marked four years of sobriety."The top left is me in full blown addiction. I was a terrible IV user and like most, progressively got worse," Hall wrote. "The bottom left is me the day I was arrested 12-6-12, and coincidentally the day I finally surrendered to God!"Hall said she got clean the day after she saw her 91-year-old grandfather on his birthday on Dec. 5, 2012."My grandfather told me I was hurting him and that broke my heart. I loved him very much. He was like a father to me," she said. "After he said those words, I went into the bathroom. I looked in the mirror and really saw who I had become."Hall said she saw a lost little girl, trying to fill herself with any substance she could find."I began crying hysterically and fell to my knees. I cried out to God, 'If you are real, please save me.' I had full intentions to end my life that night."Hall was arrested that night after leaving her grandfather. Her grandfather later died on Dec. 20, the same day she found out she was going to spend time in prison.Four years later and Hall is in school, on her way to complete her bachelor's degree to hopefully become a prison minister. She is also a mother of an 18-month-old.She hopes that she can inspire those who are struggling with drugs to never give up."I know it is hard, but there are resources in your area. Forgive yourselves and ask for forgiveness of those you have hurt. Be accountable for your actions. And never stop trying to become the person you want to be," Hall said.