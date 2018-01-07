SOCIETY

Funeral held for Philadelphia trailblazer in West Philadelphia

Funeral held for Philadelphia trailblazer. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 6, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Funeral services were held today for a man who was among the first to integrate the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Family and friends paid their respects to 92-year-old Waldo Gentry Saturday at St. Matthews A.M.E. Church in West Philadelphia.

Gentry joined the fire department in 1950.

He was assigned to Engine 11, one of only two units for black firefighters.

Two years later he helped integrate the department.

Gentry served for 30 years before retiring in 1981.
Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsobituary
