Get tickets to Museum of the American Revolution, eat cake with George Washington on February 22

The Museum of the American Revolution opens April 19. (Museum of the American Revolution)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA
The new Museum of the American Revolution doesn't open to the public until April 19, but you can get your tickets weeks before.

The Museum announced that tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 22, which just so happens to be George Washington's 285th birthday!

If you are able to make it down to the Museum that day, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., you can purchase tickets in person, plus get a sneak preview of the first floor.

Tickets will then be made available to all online at 12 p.m. through the Museum's website.



At 11 a.m., visitors can take part in a celebration of Washington's birthday. Those in attendance will be able to sing happy birthday to our first president - or, rather, someone who resembles him. There will also be cake made by the Museum's exclusive caterer Brulee Catering and some "Revolutionary-flavored gelato" from Capofitto Pizzeria and Gelataria.

The Museum says a limited number of tickets for its opening day on April 19 will be available, too.

April 19 will also be the 242nd anniversary of the 'shot heard round the world' that started the Revolutionary War.

The Museum says information on how to purchase tickets for the opening ceremony that day will be announced in March. Opening ceremony tickets will not be available on February 22.

Tickets for the Museum of the American Revolution are $19 for adults, $17 for students, active or retired military, and AAA and AARP members with ID, and $12 for children ages 6 and up. Children ages 5 and under are free.

All tickets are valid for two consecutive days.

ONLINE: amrevmuseum.org/
