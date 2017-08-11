SOCIETY

A girl who was supposed to be born dead inspires with her incredible voice

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Audrey Rose Walker wasn't supposed to be born alive according to doctors but instead inspires thousands with her singing. (KGO)

"We were told she was going to be born dead."

That is what Jim Walker and his wife were told after an ultrasound revealed that the child they were expecting had a rare condition heart condition that would prevent her from living.

Against all odds Audrey Rose Walker was born, but with a severe heart disease and Bilateral Anophthalmia (the absence of eyeballs). After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, Audrey was medically cleared.

Soon after the Walkers noticed that their baby girl took a liking to singing and within a short period of time she started singing the national anthem at events.

In 2016 Audrey was even invited to sing the national anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game, where she belted a rendition that got everyone the stadium cheering and even had her father crying tears of joy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybe inspiredSan Francisco 49ersmedicalfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
Controversial Margate dune project to resume
Big renovation for Smith Park
Eighth annual Tattoo Beach Bash
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
Driver claims paint project on Walt Whitman damaged car
What to expect in Philadelphia for the solar eclipse
Show More
Charter school under fire after teachers claim no pay
Controversial Margate dune project to resume
Fire at auto repair shop in Crescentville
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
Trump: US 'locked and loaded;' NKorea readies missiles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
More Video