Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A little girl was very eager for her military father's return home. But all that waiting caused the child to drift off into dreamland.
KTRK-TV reports, as she dozed, her father, clad in his military garb, found the girl asleep with eyes closed.

This scene was captured in a beautiful photo posted to Instagram this week, complete with a sweet make-believe narrative in which the girl was a princess waiting for her "prince charming."
The family involved in the photo is from Houston, Texas, but the dad is stationed in Florida.


