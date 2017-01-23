SOCIETY

Gloucester Township man reunited with life-saving teens
Gloucester Township mayor and city council recognized 2 Highland High School students (WPVI)

LAUREL SPRINGS, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester Township man was reunited with the teenagers that saved his life.

On Monday evening, the mayor and city council recognized Highland High School students Mo Huballa and Jack Bisani.

The teens were driving past Chews Elementary School in November when they spotted Derek Blakelock on the ground.

"I saw something out of the corner of my eye and I told my friend to pull over. He kind of saw it, too. Then he pulled over and it was a body," Huballa said.

"We went up to him and he was unconscious so we called 911 right away and they came within two minutes," Jack Bisani recalled.

Derek Blakelock was grateful for there actions.

"They saved my life. They saw me, I was prostrate on the ground. I don't remember any of it," Blakelock said.

Blakelock says he was out for a run when he went into cardiac arrest.

In addition to the teens, he also credits paramedics for saving his life.
