SOCIETY

Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man

EMBED </>More Videos

Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Police in the state of Delaware have issued a Gold Alert this morning, for a senior citizen who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

The family of 70-year-old John Campbell is concerned for his safety.

This is the first time he has gone missing.

Campbell is six-feet tall, 196-pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call Delaware State Police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmissing manmissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Oregon woman found alive after missing for more than a week
Texas boy with passion for hockey granted special Make-a-Wish foundation wish
York police detective uses magic to help solve cases
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Police search for Point Breeze robbery suspect
10 hospitalized after partial deck collapse in the Lehigh Valley
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Show More
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.
Search for missing 61-year-old woman from Kensington
More News