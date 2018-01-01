SOCIETY

Happy Birthday to the 2018 New Year's babies

Happy Birthday to the 2018 New Year's babies. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 1, 2017. (WPVI)

By
As millions of people celebrated the New Year, some new babies came into the world.

Little E'laya Love Lewis came into the world just shortly after midnight, 12:01 New Year's Day at Cooper University Hospital.

"I pushed the last 30 seconds and the ball was dropping, everyone was screaming happy New Year and then Happy Birthday and the fireworks started going off in the window, it was amazing."

She's 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches.

Mom Jasmine Walker says she was due last Thursday but didn't go into Labor until Sunday, while watching the Eagles game in her favorite sweater.

"I don't think she liked that game at all," Jasmine said.

Little E'laya joins big sister 6-year-old Neha.

"Neha has facetimed with her but she's dying to meet her in person," Jasmine said.

After all the excitement, E'laya has been resting, and her mom is feeling grateful.

E'laya's middle name, Love, is the same as Jasmine's niece Arie Love who died in a car crash in 2014.

Jasmine also recently lost her grandmother. She says the New Year baby is bringing the family much-needed joy.

"I'm just thankful and happy that she is here and she's healthy," She said.

And finally two other babies, Declan, who beat E'laya by a few seconds and Levi, who entered this world third are the newest babies.


