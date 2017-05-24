SOCIETY

Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack

A woman places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

As the world sends its support and assistance after the devastating attack in Manchester, two homeless men are being recognized for their heroic efforts during the tragedy.

Stephen Jones had been sleeping near the arena hosting the Ariana Grande concert where the explosion took place and quickly began helping victims of the attack, according to AFP.


"They needed the help, I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help," Jones said. "It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that."

Chris Parker, 33, was another one of the people who sprung into action and helped victims of the attack who helped victims.

Crowdfunding pages were set up to honor both men for their courageous efforts. A GoFundMe page has already raised over 35,100 pounds (roughly just over $45,000) for Parker. A JustGiving page has raised over 36,000 pounds (about $47,000) for Jones.

"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," Jones said.
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanmanchester explosionu.s. & worldhomeless
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
2017 Pinnacle Awards Charity Gala
6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Experts say emojis are secret to good communication
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Person struck on NB I-95 in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia
Man barricaded in building in Evesham Township
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
Philly man exonerated after 24 years: I feel wonderful
Jury deliberations continue in Creato murder trial
Teen who shot friend, took selfie with him as he died appeals
Show More
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Pa. lawmakers send Real ID bill to Wolf, who plans to sign it
Facetime cracks a crime: Deputy video-calls stolen cellphone
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos