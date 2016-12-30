As 2016 ends, the whole world will ring in the new year with grand celebrations. But how do you say "Happy New Year" in different languages?Watch the video above to learn how to say "Happy New Year" in 9 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Persian and Armenian.Do you know how to say "Happy New Year" in another language? Let us know in the comments.