SOCIETY

Iconic paddle wheeler returns

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Riverboat Queen" in Wilmington is back on the water offering brunch and dinner cruises (WPVI)

The "Riverboat Queen" in Wilmington is back on the water offering brunch and dinner cruises.

The iconic paddle wheeler got some much needed restoration.

Guests can once again take Sunday brunch cruises, Thursday dinner cruises and other trips.

Each cruise is 2 hours long.

While on board you will eat, drink and enjoy live entertainment.

The Riverboat Queen is also available for private charter.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitydelaware newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Fun things to do over the holiday weekend
Making plans for Memorial Day and the Summer - FYI Philly
2017 Devon Horse Show
Cutting the ribbon at the "Hydrus"
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigate child's death in SW Philadelphia
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
Folks hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend
Athletes workout to honor fallen heroes
Show More
Fun things to do over the holiday weekend
Philadelphia police cruiser involved in Mayfair crash
VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park
Ariana Grande to return for Manchester benefit concert
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
More News
Top Video
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Dozens hurt after bus crash on NJ Turnpike
Police investigate child's death in SW Philadelphia
VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park
More Video