Iconic paddle wheeler returns

The "Riverboat Queen" in Wilmington is back on the water offering brunch and dinner cruises.
The iconic paddle wheeler got some much needed restoration.
Guests can once again take Sunday brunch cruises, Thursday dinner cruises and other trips.
Each cruise is 2 hours long.
While on board you will eat, drink and enjoy live entertainment.
The Riverboat Queen is also available for private charter.
