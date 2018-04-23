  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: Police update on shooting from van in Germantown
SOCIETY

Royal mom fashion: Kate Middleton's dress reminiscent of Princess Diana

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince.

Kate Middleton has been known to make fashion choices that seem to salute Princess Diana, and Monday's royal baby arrival was no exception.

As the Duchess left the hospital with the her new little one and husband Prince William, the dress she wore bore similarities to the one Princess Diana wore when she gave birth to Prince Harry. Both dresses were red with white collars, which royals fans were quick to point out.


The baby is fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry, the baby's uncle, to sixth place in the line of succession.

RAW VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at hospital to meet baby brother
EMBED More News Videos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Prince William to meet their new brother.



Prince Harry, now 33, will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
Odds are in for royal baby name
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Princess Charlotte has adorable photo shoot before nursery school
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
The Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Driver going 80+ mph when car hit house, killed woman
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver; suspect loose
Police; Multiple people hit by van in Toronto; driver in custody
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Cosby opts not to testify as defense rests case
Man charged with murder after remains found in NJ forest
Show More
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
More News