Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness

Kids receive gifts at Little Heros Gala: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Six children who are battling serious illness received gifts to help make things a little easier to bear.

Littlest Heroes Gala was held at the ALoft Hotel in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Kids from 6 different local high schools and middle schools worked all year to raise funds for gifts for families of children fighting illness.

"It's just something little to help them get through their day a little better," said event organizer Erin Jamison.

Little Adrian Jones got an iPad to keep his mind off things while going through chemotherapy.

His mom and aunts were thrilled.

"It's a lot of support that we need and I really appreciate it. It's a big help," said Tianna Jones, of Mt. Laurel. "I feel like it's a lot of support and I feel love."

They're also extremely grateful.

"I actually was like crying 5 minutes ago," she said.

Danielle Oliver and her daughter Keira received a Sweet and Sassy birthday party for 8 last year.

They're back today just to support.

But they said Kiera was pretty sick last year and so it was a huge help.

Some of the other families were gifted theme parties, weekend getaway packages and memberships to local attractions.

