Local heroes honored in Camden County, N.J.

We honored fallen heroes last night at the Camden Co Hero Scholarship Dinner. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hl5A9GBrHL — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 4, 2017

The Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund handed out awards, including the Purple Heart, to police officers, first responders and civilians Friday night.Action News' Karen Rogers emceed the event in Berlin, N.J.Among the ten honorees was Trooper Sean Cullen, who died last year after being hit by a car while helping victims of a vehicle fire.His family was given the Public Safety Purple Heart Award in his honor.Also honored was Assistant EMS Director Rebecca D'Alton, who, along with Pine Hill police officers, rescued over a dozen people from a fire on Branch Avenue in Pine Hill, N.J.Action News is told more than 450 people attended Friday night's ceremony.------