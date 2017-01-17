SUPER BOWL 51

Man with Cowboys Super Bowl LI tattoo to reveal what he will do next
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Cowboys fan could be regretting the tattoo he got in December afte the team lost to the Packers. (KTRK)

By Scylla Lopez
BOYNTON BEACH, FL --
Some Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to recover from the team's loss against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, and for one die-hard fan, he's having to figure out what to do with his Cowboys-themed Super Bowl tattoo.

If you remember back in December, stand-up comedian Jordan Garnett got the attention of millions across the internet after he got a tattoo on his arm that read "Super Bowl LI Championship" with the photo of the Cowboys logo.

He put it out there for the world to see when he shared a photo of his tattoo on social media. That's when he started receiving death threats from Cowboys fans saying the tattoo jinxed the team.

"I think it's funny that a 24-year-old chubby comedian who lives with his grandmother apparently jinxed the Cowboys," Garnett said.


Garnett said he has always wanted to get a Cowboys Super Bowl tattoo, but he's glad he didn't do it last season after Tony Romo went down with an injury.

"I think it's time now," Garnett said.

Jordan Garnett shows off his Cowboys Super Bowl tattoo


Well, what now? The Packers won in thrilling fashion with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to eliminate the Cowboys from the playoffs.
After the game, Garnett shared a statement to those who fired back about his tattoo.

"I need a bit to recollect. I will make a statement in the next couple of days. I really believed this was our year," Garnett wrote.

Garnett has been asking people to tune in tonight as he will tell the world what he will do with his tattoo.

Related Topics:
societysportsSuper Bowl 51Dallas Cowboysfootballbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPER BOWL 51
Report: Adele turns down Super Bowl offer
New England Patriots exit NFL draft as betting favorite to win Super Bowl LI
More Super Bowl 51
SOCIETY
Volunteers take part in Philly's MLK Day of Service
'Nature at its best:' Giant gator spotted at nature center
Boy creates Blessing Box to help those in need
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
More Society
Top Stories
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Reward offered after soldier beaten after Mummers Parade
Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery
Police: All clear after suspicious package found at Temple
Show More
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Abington teen killed in 'murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely
Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly
4 local Congress members plan to skip Trump's Inauguration
More Video