SOCIETY

McDonald's Corporation investigating anti-Trump tweet

HOUSTON --
Could McDonald's be a victim of the latest hack or was it the sneaky Hamburglar?

You might not hear President Donald Trump say "I'm lovin' it" any time soon about the golden arches. McDonald's Corporation's Twitter account insulted the president this morning.

The tweet that was posted around 8:20 a.m., has since been deleted, but it read:

"@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

The McDonald's Corp. tweet insulting Trump was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.



Twitters users, of course, immediately responded to what may or may not be a result of a hack.


McDonald's Corp was still responding to customers on Twitter and thanking them for eating at the fast-food restaurant, even after the tweet.


After about an hour, the company addressed the tweet claiming their account had been compromised.
SOCIETY
