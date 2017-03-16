EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1803582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The McDonald's Corp. tweet insulting Trump was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.

McDonalds gonna make me go eat a big mac — Wes (@thewesdub) March 16, 2017

I'd say it was the last day on the job for this #McDonalds employee but fair play pic.twitter.com/d30Cnl2AWT — john kenny (@JohnKennyMedia) March 16, 2017

This is a bold Tweet by @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/0CgpEHnYyM — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) March 16, 2017

@AdamSinger So when's @McDonalds changing its corporate colour to blue? — Nicholas Bazinet (@NBazinet) March 16, 2017

@EminemDisorder Best. Daughter. Ever. Keep rockin' and pop in again next time you're looking for a tasty meal! — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

@bsoong Thanks for being an #AllDayBreakfast fan, Bernard. Care to have a McMuffin for lunch later? — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

@DaBear67 Breakfast for dinner is the best! We love that you're lovin' it, Dean. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Could McDonald's be a victim of the latest hack or was it the sneaky Hamburglar?You might not hear President Donald Trump say "I'm lovin' it" any time soon about the golden arches. McDonald's Corporation's Twitter account insulted the president this morning.The tweet that was posted around 8:20 a.m., has since been deleted, but it read:"@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."Twitters users, of course, immediately responded to what may or may not be a result of a hack.McDonald's Corp was still responding to customers on Twitter and thanking them for eating at the fast-food restaurant, even after the tweet.After about an hour, the company addressed the tweet claiming their account had been compromised.