SOCIETY

Money donated to Nassar victims father going to charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Money donated to Nassar victims father going to charity. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A father personally affected by the crimes of doctor Larry Nassar, is now hoping to help others impacted by sexual assault.

Randy Margraves gained attention when he tried to attack the gymnastics physician in a Michigan courtroom.

In less than a week, supporters raised $31,000 to help with any legal expenses Margraves might incur.

He says he doesn't want the money. He plans to donate it to charities for victims of abuse.

Margraves has three daughters who all spoke out against Nassar's misconduct.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlarry nassarsexual misconductdonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Valentine's Day by the numbers: How much we'll spend
Spectacular victory celebration from City Hall
Weekend Action: What to do locally - Feb. 9-11, Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Correctional officer shoots freed inmate during attempted carjacking
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township
Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County
Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car
Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Some 'hiccups,' but Philly says Eagles parade a success
Show More
PHOTOS: Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Parkway cleanup wrapping up after Eagles parade
Tom Brady breaks silence following Super Bowl loss
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
More News
Top Video
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Action News Update
Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade
More Video