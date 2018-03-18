Monica Malpass honored for 30 years at 6abc

Action News anchor Monica Malpass was honored for her hard work and dedication.
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack read a proclamation from the State Legislature saluting Monica for her 30 years at 6abc.
Congressman Bob Brady sent her a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
And former Pennsylvania governor and Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell sent Monica a letter.
We all say congratulations to Monica!
