New wedding trend involves flying veil

New wedding trend involves a flying veil. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

If you're looking for that Instagram worthy wedding moment, you might want to check out this flying veil.

Yes, a flying veil is all the rage in China.

The sheer veils actually fly across the room and drop right onto the bride's head.

No, this is not the work of a magician, there's a mechanical explanation behind it.

However, it does look like sorcery.

