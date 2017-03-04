SOCIETY

Newlyweds take photo in front of their burning wedding party bus on the way to church

EMBED </>More News Videos

Newlyweds in Iowa have some memorable photos from their wedding day after their party bus caught fire on the way to the church. (McKaila Hanna Lifestyle Photography)

DES MOINES, IA (WPVI) --
Newlyweds in Iowa have some memorable photos from their wedding day after their party bus caught fire on the way to the church.

According to the Des Moines Register, Krissi and Shane McCollow were on their way to say "I do" on Saturday when their bus "literally exploded," Shane told The Register.

Krissi said that the bus felt warm when they first got inside. They asked the driver to turn on the air, but it was too cold. So the driver adjusted the air again.

That's when they started to smell and see smoke. Everyone on the bus was able to get out safely.

The newlyweds and their wedding party tried to make the most of the situation. The photographer, McKaila Hanna, captured the memorable moment as part of their wedding photos.

"Interesting unplanned entrance to a wedding ceremony today," Hanna wrote on her Facebook page.

The photos included crews extinguishing the fire, and the bride and groom even took a group photo with the firefighters.



"The father of the bride is a firefighter, so we thought it's only fitting something like this would happen," Hanna wrote.

Krissi was happy with how it eventually turned out. Hanna said the bride was cool, calm and collected.

"I can't believe as a bride she was that calm," Hanna told The Register.

"You did such an amazing job capturing these pictures during our mass chaos! This is why I love you. Our wedding pictures, this far, have blown any expectations of mine out of the water. So funny we wanted to do smoke to begin with," Krissi said.



The owner of the party bus service told The Register that a leak from one of the bus' brake chambers caused the fire.
Related Topics:
societyweddingbuzzworthybusIowa
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Local heroes honored in Camden County, N.J.
Powerful video makes parents think before they speak
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
Mom's 'secret' peace sign selfie goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Child killed, man hurt in massive North Jersey fire
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold!
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Show More
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
More News
Top Video
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
Child killed, man hurt in massive North Jersey fire
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
More Video